James Cox

A man is due in court today, charged in connection with the robbery at Lordship Credit Union in 2013.

He was arrested at Dublin Airport yesterday evening after extradition from Britain.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead by Aaron Brady during the Co Louth robbery, which happened nine years ago on January 25th.

Brady was found guilty of Capital Murder in August 2020 and is serving a mandatory life sentence of at least 40 years.