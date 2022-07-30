What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

The reaction to the Government’s emissions cut targets is the main topic on Saturday’s front pages.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner lead with the emissions targets.

The controversial LIV golf series could host an event at former US president Donald Trump’s Doonbeg resort in Co Clare, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo leads with a story on a Cork man who was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting his then partner and her son receiving a 12-year prison sentence.

A Kinahan cartel associate receiving an eight-year sentence for involvement in murder plots is the lead story in the Irish Daily Star.

A Kinahan cartel associate receiving an eight-year sentence for involvement in murder plots is the lead story in the Irish Daily Star.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on energy price hikes.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on the DUP praising Fleadh organisers for condemning IRA chants.

The Herald leads with Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch’s failed appeal to the Supreme Court to avoid a trial over the Regency Hotel killing.

Saturday’s UK papers carry the ruling from the so-called Wagatha Christie saga between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, as well as the ongoing Tory contest for the premiership.

The Daily Star, the Daily Mirror, The Sun all react to the libel case which saw a judge rule in Mrs Rooney’s favour.

The Times, meanwhile, reports that Rishi Sunak’s campaign for the Tory leadership has been dealt “another blow” by Tom Tugendhat endorsing Liz Truss.

i Weekend also predicts the UK foreign secretary is on her way to No 10 as her rival “fails to make ground” despite a U-turn on tax cuts.

i Weekend also predicts the UK foreign secretary is on her way to No 10 as her rival "fails to make ground" despite a U-turn on tax cuts.

The bookmakers’ favourite is already “drawing up Thatcherite plans to give Number 10 more control over the economy”, The Daily Telegraph adds.

The bookmakers' favourite is already "drawing up Thatcherite plans to give Number 10 more control over the economy", The Daily Telegraph adds.

Also on Ms Truss’ agenda, according to the Daily Express, is the “overhaul of mortgage rules”.

The Guardian adds that Mr Sunak is attempting to save his leadership bid by weighing into “culture war issues”.

The Guardian adds that Mr Sunak is attempting to save his leadership bid by weighing into "culture war issues".

Elsewhere, The Independent reports record staff absences are piling pressure on the NHS.

The Daily Mail splash says “at least 17 million Britons” are facing hosepipe bans as the first wave of water restrictions are introduced.

And FT Weekend carries an interview with the head of CBI – who has warned that thousands of British companies are scrambling to find a new trade partner to replace China as concerns grow over economic and security threats of being tied to the superpower.

FT Weekend: “UK plc cutting ties with China, warns CBI boss” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PSnR3sfpdx — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 29, 2022

The international edition of The New York Times leads with a story on businesses rethinking their relationship with China.