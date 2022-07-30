What’s planned for your area?

Saturday, July 30, 2022

CARLOW County Council received four planning applications between 8 and 15 July.

Bagenalstown: Carlow Brewing Company wish to install solar photovoltaic panels mounted to roof of existing portal frame building at Muine Bheag Business Park, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown.

Ballinabranna: In Safe Hands Early Learning and Care Centre Ltd wish to construct an outdoor roofed play area, a storage shed at Milford Park, Balllinabranna.

Borris: John O’Malley wishes to retain alterations at Kilcoltrim, Borris.

Chapelstown: Kate Harmon & Ian Barcoe wish to retain rear extension at Chaplestown Road, Chaplestown.

Fenagh: Pat O’Dwyer wishes to restore and change of use of an existing coach house, Mount Pleasant House, into a dwelling accommodation at Mount Pleasant, Fenagh.

Hacketstown: Edmondbay Development Ltd wish to change of use of existing commercial unit for use as a restaurant / take-away facility at Main Street, Hacketstown.

 

