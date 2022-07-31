Cannabis worth €700,000 seized in Dublin

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Gardaí in Dublin have seized approximately €700,000 worth of cannabis following a search operation on Sunday morning.

At around 11am on Sunday, officers attached to Tallaght Garda station, including the Garda Dog Unit, Regular Unit, and Tallaght & Rathfarnham Divisional Drugs, searched a yard in the Crooksling area of Brittas, Dublin 24.

The cannabis was seized during the course of this search and has since been sent for forensic examination.

Gardaí confirmed no arrests have yet been made in relation to the seizure and investigations are ongoing.

