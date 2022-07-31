Death notices and funeral arrangements

Sunday, July 31, 2022

 

Ronald J (Ron) Clery

“Aherlow”, Pollerton Little, Carlow and formerly of St Mobhi Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9, July 30th 2022 (suddenly) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. He is survived by his heartbroken family; his beloved wife Maria, adored children David, Amber, Corinne and Conor and precious grandchildren Willow, Finn and Seth. He is predeceased by his parents Pat and Monica and will be dearly missed by his cherished sisters Ann and Marian, son-in-law Mick, daughter-in-law Theresa, Corinne’s partner Charlie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends and colleagues.

 

May Ron Rest in Peace.

 

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow (Eircode R93 H308) on Monday from 3pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

 

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Sight Savers Ireland.

 

House strictly private, please.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link

Askea Church Webcam

