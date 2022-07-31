Historic Kiltegan House up for sale

DNG McCormack are delighted to present this fine, historic, solid granite residence in the heart of scenic Kiltegan village. ‘Kiltegan House’ was built in the 1940s by a schoolmaster from the local Talbotstown School and, in its time, has also been home to the world renowned Soprano, Patricia ‘Paddy’ McCarry. Recently modernized, the property boasts all original features including original fireplaces downstairs and in bedrooms, original window shutters and the original door, floor tiling and staircase in the entrance hall.

Hugely attractive from the outside, the house is set back from the street in a neatly laid out front garden with lawns and flower beds. A very large rear garden is bounded by a mix of granite walls and mature hedging and benefits from stone outbuildings. Kiltegan is a pretty village in County Wicklow close to the border with County Carlow. It is a previous winner of the National Tidy Towns competition. Viewing is highly-recommended to appreciate the beauty of this family home. AMV: €535,000. More information here.