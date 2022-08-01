560 families apply to live rent free in Inis Meáin under new scheme

  • Home >
Monday, August 01, 2022

James Cox

Over 560 applications have been filed for a year rent free on Inis Meáin.

Comhlacht Forbatha, the local community development organisation, made the offer earlier this week.

It is seeking a family with school aged children and a “functional” level of Irish to live there for 12 months.

This is an attempt to tackle falling school numbers on the islands off the Galway Coast, Inis Meáin also has a high speed broadband working hub.

“We’re looking for a family with children to move to Inis Meáin for an academic year to live as part of the community here to attend our schools,” Dara O’Madaoin of Comhlacht Forbartha explained to Newstalk.

“And we’re happy to pay the rent for that family as well to stay here for that time.”

