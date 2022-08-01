Capuchins bid farewell to Carlow town

By Elizabeth Lee

IT’LL truly be the end of an era when the Capuchin order leaves Carlow within weeks after serving the parish’s pastoral needs for 44 years.

The French order of priests and brothers were honoured and thanked for their decades of service when Fr John Dunphy, parish priest of Graiguecullen/Killeshin, celebrated Mass in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen with them.

Fr Christopher, Dr Des, Fr Pat and Br Philip, the last four remaining Capuchins left in their friary on Dublin Street, Carlow, were honoured at the Mass, where they were presented with beautiful collages of Graiguecullen and Killeshin landmarks. Prayers of good wishes and reflections were said, accompanied by the parish choirs. Afterwards they all had a cup of tea and some refreshments in the parish centre…

