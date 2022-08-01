Man dies following collision in Co Tyrone

Monday, August 01, 2022

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has died following a road traffic collision which occurred in Co Tyrone last month.

Police have named the victim as 77-year-old Kevin McCrory, from the Omagh area.

Officers from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the two-vehicle collision on July 26th in the Melmount Road area of Sion Mills.

The collision involved a white Vauxhall van and a blue Volvo lorry, and was reported to police at around 1.50pm.

The number to call with information is 101, quote reference number 953 of 26/07/22.

