  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Only two homes left in new Carlow housing development

Only two homes left in new Carlow housing development

Monday, August 01, 2022

New homes in Feltham Hall, Carlow town are being snapped up with only two houses remaining. Located a short stroll from Carlow town centre, these are modern family ‘A’ rated homes on the Blackbog Road. Finished to a high specification throughout to include quality fitted kitchens and sanitary ware, generous tiling spec as standard, walk-in wardrobe to master bedroom, wifi/computer points to all bedrooms, air to water heating system, block boundary walls to front & rear with car parking to front for 2 vehicles. These quality homes (c.1345sp ft) qualify for ‘Help to Buy’ scheme. For further details contact: T.M. Byrne & Son Ltd., 18 Dublin Street, Carlow. Tel: 059 9132500.

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

91-year-old Molly was the matriarch of four generations of her family

Monday, 01/08/22 - 9:30am

Carlow man calls for Parkinson’s Disease supports

Sunday, 31/07/22 - 11:06pm

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Sunday, 31/07/22 - 2:33pm

Similar Articles

Historic Kiltegan House up for sale

Sunday, 31/07/22 - 11:27am

Fabulous Graiguecullen home in walk-in condition

Saturday, 30/07/22 - 10:26am

Three bed semi in Pollerton, Carlow

Friday, 29/07/22 - 9:22pm