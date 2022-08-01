Only two homes left in new Carlow housing development

New homes in Feltham Hall, Carlow town are being snapped up with only two houses remaining. Located a short stroll from Carlow town centre, these are modern family ‘A’ rated homes on the Blackbog Road. Finished to a high specification throughout to include quality fitted kitchens and sanitary ware, generous tiling spec as standard, walk-in wardrobe to master bedroom, wifi/computer points to all bedrooms, air to water heating system, block boundary walls to front & rear with car parking to front for 2 vehicles. These quality homes (c.1345sp ft) qualify for ‘Help to Buy’ scheme. For further details contact: T.M. Byrne & Son Ltd., 18 Dublin Street, Carlow. Tel: 059 9132500.