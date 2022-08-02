Man dies after fall at waterfall near Sligo-Leitrim border

Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Cate McCurry, PA

A man has died after falling into a stream during a visit to the country’s largest waterfall on the Sligo-Leitrim border.

The man, in his 60s, was walking in the Devil’s Chimney area of Glencar on Monday when he fell.

Gardaí and emergency services said they were “engaged in an operation” after the man fell on Monday evening.

A major search took place after he was reported missing at around 7pm.

“The man was located but was later pronounced dead at the scene,” gardaí said in a statement.

It is understood gardaí have ruled out foul play.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Funds raised by Pieta’s ‘Darkness Into Light’ plunge 56%

Tuesday, 02/08/22 - 8:49pm

Brennan’s Bakery successfully fights off plan for 12-storey ‘build to rent’ scheme

Tuesday, 02/08/22 - 6:56pm

Sabina Higgins condemns Russia’s ‘illegal invasion’ of Ukraine following letter controversy

Tuesday, 02/08/22 - 6:28pm