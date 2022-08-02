New housing development on Carlow/Laois border

Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Sruth na Ghleanna in Killeshin is a brand new development of three and four bedroom semi-detached and bungalow family homes by Michael Brennan Homes Ltd. Located very conveniently on the Carlow/Laois border, they are built by Michael Brennan Homes, one of Laois and  Carlow’s leading home builders. Lots of quality finishes, excellent craftsmanship  and attention to detail are all the hall marks of these A Rated houses.  The beautiful surroundings among the Hills of Killeshin will attract many families who wish to reside in the countryside yet are within a couple of miles from Carlow town.

Some of the many features include: Air to Water Heat pump; fully painted interior; solid oak internal doors; solid timber stairs; tarmacadam driveway to front  and Terry Smith Kitchens

There is accommodation for all the family with large dining area with patio doors off and a bright and spacious open plan kitchen. .

The Help To Buy incentive for 1st time buyers is a maximum of 10% (maximum of €30,000) – so all 1st time buyers to apply to www.revenue.ie  for this as it remains in place at the moment.

Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange a viewing.

