Rape cases reported to Gardaí up 23% on 2021

Rape cases reported to Gardaí are up by 23 per cent compared to 2021, according to the latest crime data from An Garda Síochána.

Compared to pre-pandemic figures, reports of rape are also up 11 per cent on 2019 figures.

Reported cases of sexual assault were down 5 per cent on 2021, while cases involving child sexual abuse images were down 18 per cent.

Gardaí said sexual offences have been increasing since early 2015 and although they plateaued in 2020, the upward trend resumed in 2021.

Overall, sexual offences were down marginally by 3 per cent for the first half of 2022.

Gardaí said the increase in cases involving sexual offences may relate to a change in reporting behaviour whereby victims are increasingly likely to report sexual crime.

They said ongoing efforts by Gardaí in the improvement of data quality and recording may also be a contributing factor.

Because of this, Gardaí said it cannot be concluded that the increase in sexual offences is solely due to an increased level of incidents occurring.

In terms of other crime data, residential burglary is up 33 per cent on 2021, but is down 38 per cent compared to 2019.

Theft has seen an increase of 164 per cent on 2021, but remains 46 per cent below 2019 figures.

Covid-19 impact

Fraud offences overall are down 2 per cent on 2021, but significant increases continue in online fraud, such as account takeover fraud which is up by 128 per cent on last year.

The latest report provides analysis for the first half of 2022 and commentary on five-year and three-year average trends.

Due to the impact of Covid-19 on crime figures, Gardaí have also included 2019 figures, the last set which were not impacted by the pandemic, for comparison.

Public health measures during the pandemic had a significant effect on crime, with the reporting of most types of offences reducing during the period.

For domestic violence, there was a 13 per cent increase in domestic abuse incidents attended to Gardaí reported in the first half of 2022 compared with the first half of 2021.

Crimes against the person plateaued in 2020 following a gradual rise over the preceding three years. The reported level of crimes against the person was 4 per cent higher in 2021.

The term “crimes against the person” refers to criminal offences which usually involve bodily harm, the threat of bodily harm, or other actions committed against the will of an individual.

The latest figures show murder cases were up 7 per cent on 2021, the same increase on 2019, while harassment, stalking and threats were down 5 per cent on 2021. Incidents of assault causing harm were up 34 per cent on 2021.

Separately, Gardaí said the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau had seized drugs valued at €20.7 million, €3.6 million in cash and five firearms so far in 2022.