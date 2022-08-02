Woman allegedly beaten by ex-partner days after miscarriage is granted safety order

Gordon Deegan

A man kicked and stripped his then-partner and gave her a black eye five days after she had miscarried earlier this year, a court has heard.

At the Family Law Court, the woman said that in an earlier assault this year, the man “gave me a black eye and beat me while I was pregnant”.

The woman said the maternity hospital which she was attending have records of bruises on her body.

Recounting another alleged assault on her by the man last year, the woman said her then-partner “hit me across the face, bit my nose and stripped me naked”.

Recalling the alleged assault five days after she miscarried, she said that after the couple got home from a family event, the man kicked and stripped her again.

She said: “He hit my head off the wall. Gave me another black eye and that went on for two hours that night and the next morning I got up.”

The woman said the couple went camping in June, during which time he also hurt her.

Solicitor Shiofra Hassett, for the woman, told the court her client “has taken photos of injuries he has caused” during the relationship which Ms Hassett handed into court.

Judge Mary Larkin said the allegations are “extremely distressing”, granting the woman a Safety Order for five years.

The man did not appear in court for the Safety Order application hearing.

In relation to the most recent alleged assault, which occurred while they were camping in June, Ms Hassett said her client has made a statement to gardaí and the man has been charged with assault.

She added the case is now before the District Court.

A safety order is an order of the court which prohibits the alleged abusive person from committing further violence or threats of violence.

If the man breaches the order, he can be arrested and brought before the court.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact Women’s Aid (24-hour freephone helpline at 1800-341 900, email [email protected]) or Men’s Aid Ireland (confidential helpline at 01-554 3811, email [email protected]) for support and information.

Safe Ireland also outlines a number of local services and helplines at safeireland.ie/get-help/where-to-find-help/. In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.