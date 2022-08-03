Bagenalstown arts festival kicks off next week

By Elizabeth Lee

MUINE Bheag Arts will host a local arts festival that includes a series of public events, which take place in Bagenalstown from 12 August to 11 September.

Grass Roots art works will be created or installed in public areas throughout the town, bringing together contributions from artists Marian Balfe, Angela Burchill, Colm Keady-Tabbal, Gemma Kearney, Niall McCallum, Cillian Moynihan and Quantum Foam.

The artists have been invited to respond to Bagenalstown and engage with aspects of the town’s history, infrastructure and community. The works explore folklore, land ownership, identity and place.

Muine Bheag Arts is an artist-run organisation based in Co Carlow which hosts a programme of exhibitions, workshops and events in the public realm.

Its aim is to promote contemporary art outside of the city context, to collaborate with the local community through multi-disciplinary arts activities and to support emerging and established artists through commissioning, producing and developing new works of art.

The festival will be launched in Phelan’s pub, Market Square, Bagenalstown on Friday 12 August at 6pm.

Highlights include a Grass Roots tour of the public artworks, starting at Rudkins’ Mill on 20 August at 2pm. Quantum Foam will perform a piece called ***Descent of Waves*** on the recently-launched community boat Bád Keppel on 27 August at 6pm. And on 3 September, Cillian Moynihan will host a craft workshop in the local community centre at 2pm.