Carlow receives 130k for outdoor adventure projects

Wednesday, August 03, 2022

The Bagenalstown Outdoor Hub at Bagenalstown Swimming Pool was one recipient of funding. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Carlow has been awarded €130,500 for outdoor adventure projects. Four projects received the funding under funding announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

The Bagenalstown Outdoor Hub at Bagenalstown Swimming Pool received €49,500 for a development plan.

John’s Hill near the Wexford border received €27,000 for drainage works, outdoor furniture and additional infrastructure. Kilbrannish Forest received funding for two projects. The Kilbrannish Forest Upgrade received €27,000 for an upgrade of the Kilbrannish North Forest Recreation Area and remedial surfacing works. Kilbrannish South Upgrade will feature upgrade works and a “re-route” through Coillte forest.

200 projects received funding nationwide following today’s announcement. Funding for larger scale projects of the scheme will be announced in the coming weeks.

