Death notices and funeral announcements

Matt (Mattie) McGrath

Fourteen Acres, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow. Sadly missed by his loving sister Margaret, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Mattie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Thursday afternoon from 2.pm, Concluding with Funeral Prayers at 7.pm. Removal on Friday morning arriving at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Mattie’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie