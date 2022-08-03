Death notices and funeral announcements

Wednesday, August 03, 2022

 

Matt (Mattie) McGrath

Fourteen Acres, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow. Sadly missed by his loving sister Margaret, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

 

May Mattie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

 

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Thursday afternoon from 2.pm, Concluding with Funeral Prayers at 7.pm. Removal on Friday morning arriving at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

 

Mattie’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Family fun day remembered much-loved JJ

Wednesday, 03/08/22 - 4:15pm

Carlow councillor blasts obstacles to local access to abortions

Tuesday, 02/08/22 - 10:15pm

Carlow woman appointed as High Court judge

Tuesday, 02/08/22 - 6:44pm