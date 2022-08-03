Lowry appeals for help getting golf clubs from Chicago after Dublin Airport request

James Cox
Shane Lowry’s golf clubs are the latest casualty of lost airport luggage.
The golfer tweeted a Fr Ted video asking Dublin Airport for help finding his missing luggage. The valuable clubs were eventually located in Chicago Airport.
Can you help find my missing golf clubs and suitcase @DublinAirport 👍🏻🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/NgwSpLDd0D
— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) August 2, 2022
Lowry is due to play in the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina, which gets underway today.
The 35-year-old golfer tweeted to say he’s offering a reward to anyone in Chicago who can reunite him with his clubs.
He wrote: “Update…Thanks to the lads at @DublinAirport who confirmed my bags are in Chicago. @AerLingus @fly2ohare @united can you help get them to me in Greensboro?”
Bags still missing at Chicago airport @fly2ohare @united! Anyone there able to help find them. There will be rewards 🙏🏻🍻🥃☘️🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/6vq6IbkhBV
— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) August 2, 2022