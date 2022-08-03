Lowry appeals for help getting golf clubs from Chicago after Dublin Airport request

James Cox

Shane Lowry’s golf clubs are the latest casualty of lost airport luggage.

The golfer tweeted a Fr Ted video asking Dublin Airport for help finding his missing luggage. The valuable clubs were eventually located in Chicago Airport.

Can you help find my missing golf clubs and suitcase @DublinAirport 👍🏻🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/NgwSpLDd0D — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) August 2, 2022

Lowry is due to play in the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina, which gets underway today.

The 35-year-old golfer tweeted to say he’s offering a reward to anyone in Chicago who can reunite him with his clubs.

He wrote: “Update…Thanks to the lads at @DublinAirport who confirmed my bags are in Chicago. @AerLingus @fly2ohare @united can you help get them to me in Greensboro?”