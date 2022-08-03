Lowry appeals for help getting golf clubs from Chicago after Dublin Airport request

  • Home >
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

James Cox

Shane Lowry’s golf clubs are the latest casualty of lost airport luggage.

The golfer tweeted a Fr Ted video asking Dublin Airport for help finding his missing luggage. The valuable clubs were eventually located in Chicago Airport.

Lowry is due to play in the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina, which gets underway today.

The 35-year-old golfer tweeted to say he’s offering a reward to anyone in Chicago who can reunite him with his clubs.

He wrote: “Update…Thanks to the lads at @DublinAirport who confirmed my bags are in Chicago. @AerLingus @fly2ohare @united can you help get them to me in Greensboro?”

 

