Magnificent residence in Maganey

This magnificent, detached residence commands a beautifully landscaped one-acre site in a most picturesque country setting, just 10 minutes from Carlow town.

The residence was constructed in 1990, and presents generously proportioned accommodation over two floors, with a five-bedroom configuration. It’s brick & timber front elevation is perfectly framed with immaculately maintained gardens.

The main residence is further complimented by a two-room cabin-style home office suite, with an inter-connecting pool house and private heated pool, supporting home working, gym or a variety of alternative applications. In addition, an 80 sq. industrial specification storage shed to the rear supports domestic storage with 3.7m eave height, sliding door and concrete floor.

Sheltered patio area perfectly bridge indoor and outdoor living spaces. Generous sandstone, hard-scaped patios connect the conservatory and a cleverly designed outdoor dining room/bar structure, complete with inbuilt seating and a functional fireplace.

Perfectly positioned to access the national route and motorway networks, this perfect family home can meet all needs. Price: €595,000. BER: C3. More information here.