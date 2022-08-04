  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Bennekerry seniors savour first get-together since 2020

Bennekerry seniors savour first get-together since 2020

Thursday, August 04, 2022

Enjoying the Bennekerry Senior Citizens Summer Gathering in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel were Margaret Woods and Richard Madden

IT WAS a night to savour at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel recently, when the Bennekerry senior citizens’ group held their first event since 2020.

A total of 67 people thoroughly enjoyed an evening of food, entertainment and chat at the group’s ‘Summer Gathering’ event.

“It was fabulous, absolutely fabulous. We had a great time. It was great to be out and meeting up again,” said Ann Dunne of the senior citizens’ group

Music was provided by Pat Costello, who has a long affiliation with the group and is always a great entertainer. There was plenty of dancing and a raffle as well.

In Bennekerry there is a lot going on for the older generation, where the ICA, the active retirement group and the senior citizens’ committee organise a handful of events every year for all in the parish.

“It’s absolutely marvellous to be back,” said Ann.

The next event for the group will hopefully be the Christmas party.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow restaurant up for lease

Thursday, 04/08/22 - 4:21pm

Carlow murder accused to seek bail

Thursday, 04/08/22 - 4:04pm

Teenager missing from Carlow town

Thursday, 04/08/22 - 3:08pm