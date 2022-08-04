Bennekerry seniors savour first get-together since 2020

IT WAS a night to savour at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel recently, when the Bennekerry senior citizens’ group held their first event since 2020.

A total of 67 people thoroughly enjoyed an evening of food, entertainment and chat at the group’s ‘Summer Gathering’ event.

“It was fabulous, absolutely fabulous. We had a great time. It was great to be out and meeting up again,” said Ann Dunne of the senior citizens’ group

Music was provided by Pat Costello, who has a long affiliation with the group and is always a great entertainer. There was plenty of dancing and a raffle as well.

In Bennekerry there is a lot going on for the older generation, where the ICA, the active retirement group and the senior citizens’ committee organise a handful of events every year for all in the parish.

“It’s absolutely marvellous to be back,” said Ann.

The next event for the group will hopefully be the Christmas party.