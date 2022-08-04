Carlow restaurant up for lease

Coolanowle Foodhall is available for lease from REA Sothern in Carlow.

The building on Dublin Street was totally reconstructed and refurbished in 2019 and as the images confirm, the standard of décor and design is very high

Coolanowle Foodhall is now available to lease on a medium to long term basis, purely due to some family restructuring.

On offer is the ground floor, (providing seating for 40 patrons), also the first floor (set out to full restaurant standard with seating for a minimum of 50 patrons).

All modern kitchen equipment, tables, chairs and accessories all form part of the lease meaning a low capital outlay for any tenant.

There is a basement with grease trap, water softener. Deliveries to the restaurant is by separate side door. For full details, contact Harry Sothern at 059 9131218.