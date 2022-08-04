Clontarf to City Centre road diversions to begin on Monday until 2024

Traffic diversions on the Clontarf to City Centre road in Dublin will begin from Monday until early 2024 to facilitate road construction.

Traffic diversions will be in place at Annesley Bridge Road and North Strand Road to allow for the construction of segregated cycling facilities and bus priority infrastructure along a 2.7 km route from Clontarf to Amiens Street.

Dublin City Council says once completed, the project will deliver a route optimised for faster bus journeys, safer and easier cycle and motoring options, and comfortable walking and running facilities.

Commuters are advised that since the inbound traffic lanes and capacity are being reduced to facilitate the works, increased journey times in the area can be expected.

Members of the public are asked to plan their journey in advance and to consider alternative modes of transport including Dublin Bus, cycling, walking, Dart and train services.

Key changes

Key changes include diversions at Annesley Bridge Road and North Strand Road inbound. Private vehicles will be diverted at Fairview Strand, down Ballybough Road, along Portland Row, re-joining North Strand Road at Five Lamps. Annesley Bridge Road and North Strand Road inbound will continue to be open to buses, bicycles, pedestrians and taxis as normal.

Traffic on Annesley Bridge Road and North Strand Road outbound will be open to all outbound traffic and operating as normal.

From late August to the end of this year, under Clontarf Road railway bridge traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with both inbound and outbound traffic funnelled through one of the two bridge arches.

The Clontarf to City Centre (C2CC) project began construction on March 28th, and when completed will provide 8 km of walking, 6 km of cycling facilities, and 5.4 km bus priority infrastructure from Clontarf Road at the junction with Alfie Byrne Road, to Amiens Street at the junction with Talbot Street.

“Works completed on C2CC to date – including the expanded cycling and pedestrian infrastructure at the junction of Alfie Byrne Road – look great and feedback has been very positive,” said Andy Walsh, director for the active travel programme.

“This next phase is a major step up in works, and while there will be some disruption to regular traffic flows, we are working to ensure everyone is as informed about the changes as soon as possible before they take place. We ask that anyone using the route plans their journeys in light of the changes, and use alternative modes of transport where possible.”