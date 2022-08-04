Louth beach sealed off after suspected explosive device found

Elaine Keogh

A section of Clogherhead beach in county Louth has been sealed off by Gardaí after a device was found on it.

Gardaí confirmed they are “currently at the scene of an incident where a device has been located on a beach at Clogherhead”.

A spokesperson added that, “the area has been sealed off and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit have been contacted”.

There are unconfirmed reports that the device may be historic in nature and, as it appears to be below the high tide mark, that it possibly was washed ashore.

The beach is extremely popular and is one of three beaches with blue flags in Louth.