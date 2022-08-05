297,000 personal current accounts opened in 2022

Thursday, August 04, 2022

There were 297,000 personal current accounts opened in 2022, according to the Banking Payments Federation Ireland. (BPFI).

On average, about 11,000 personal current accounts were opened each week.

The number of personal current accounts continued to grow through June and into early July. About 71,000 personal current accounts were opened in the four weeks ending on July 8th, up from 56,000 in the previous four weeks and more than double the total in the four weeks ending April 15th.

The data was collected by BPFI from AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB, An Post Money, CUSOP and Payac.

