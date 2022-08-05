70 Carlovians have died from Covid-19

THE number of Carlow people who died from Covid-19 is 70, according to CSO figures.

Forty-nine of those who lost their lives were 75 or older. Of this figure, 27 were aged between 75 and 84, and 22 were aged 85 and over. Additionally, 12 people were aged between 65 and 74; five between 55 and 64 and four between 45 and 54.

No-one under the age of 45 died in Carlow due to Covid-19, according to the CSO.

Nationally, there were 5,384 deaths. The largest cohort of deceased were aged 85 and over (2,240). The only child (14 and under) who died from Covid-19 in Ireland was from Waterford.

Almost 30% of deaths occurred in nursing homes nationally.