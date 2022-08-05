  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Body found in Dublin caravan park believed to be remains of notorious sex offender

Body found in Dublin caravan park believed to be remains of notorious sex offender

Friday, August 05, 2022

A body found at a caravan and camping park in Dublin is suspected to be that of a notorious sex offender.

The remains are believed to be that of convicted offender Patrick Porter, a 45-year-old serial sex offender from Co Donegal.

Porter was found dead in a vehicle at Camac Valley Caravan and Camping Park in Clondalkin on July 27th.

He had checked into the park at the start of July using his own name.

His remains were found after residents complained of a strong smell coming from the vehicle parked on the site. When gardaí examined the van, they discovered the remains.

The body, which was said to have been badly decomposed, was removed, and a postmortem was carried.

Porter, from Grange in Inch Island, had convictions for lewd behaviour and other sex offences going back to 2011. He served jail sentences from a number of incidents both in the Republic and the North.

Porter’s death is understood to have been a tragic incident and foul play is not suspected.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Clondalkin are investigating the discovery of a body of a man in a car on Naas Road, Clondalkin on July 27th, 2022.”

The spokesperson added that a file is now being prepared for the Coroners Court.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Westlife star hails Louis Walsh ‘huge part of their story’ on his 70th birthday

Friday, 05/08/22 - 4:11pm

Community ‘shocked and saddened’ over siblings’ deaths in Ballybunion incident

Friday, 05/08/22 - 3:54pm

Vaccination advice for groups most at risk of monkeypox to be issued soon

Friday, 05/08/22 - 3:32pm