Charming Castledermot property up for auction

REA Sothern are showing one of the most charming properties to come to the market in recent years at Skenagun, Castledermot.80%

This extended, stone fronted, 2 bedroomed residence, exudes quality and accurately reflects the tasteful, decorative sense of the owner.

This home is impeccably presented and given its proximity to the motorway with access points either at Castledermot or Timolin, it would surely be of interest to those prepared to commute to Naas or to CityWest.

The extensive site includes a 3 span shed and store and there is plenty of scope for the avid gardener or those who wish to keep pets or even a pony.

There is a lovely flow to this home, particularly the kitchen/living area which affords nice views into the garden. An online auction will take place at 3pm on Thursday 10 August on www.bidnow.ie. AMV: €255,000. More information here.