Death notices and funeral arrangements

Frank Rogers

7 Old Burrin, Burrin Road, Carlow and formerly of Banagher, Co. Offaly, August 3rd 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Ann and loving father of Michelle, Nicola, Francis, John and Sandra. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Michael, sister Breda, mother-in-law Eveleen, his 11 adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Frank Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm and on Saturday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 12noon to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Richard Wynne

Rathellen, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. (Suddenly) in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, Richard will be sadly missed by his brother John and sister Anne, brother-in-law Donie, nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

May Richard Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown (Eircode R21 DY66) on Saturday afternoon from 2.pm to 7.pm, with Funeral Prayers at 6.pm. Removal on Sunday morning arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge for Funeral Mass at 11.am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass for Richard may be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie.