Fundraiser to pay for MRI on baby Shannon

Baby Shannon Proctor needs assessment and treatment for scoliosis

By Elizabeth Lee

THE parents of a 17-month-old baby have begun a fundraising campaign so they can finance a much-needed MRI scan on her in London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Lee and Yvonne Proctor from Bilboa, Co Carlow, took to social media in a bid to raise awareness and funds for their gorgeous little girl Shannon, who needs to undergo an MRI scan on her neck and spine.

Shannon was diagnosed with scoliosis in July and her parents were told that it would be a year before the MRI would be carried out in Ireland. The Proctors then looked abroad in a bid to get the scan done sooner and doctors in Great Ormond Street agreed to meet Shannon and assess her condition.

Their first appointment in London is scheduled for Thursday 11 August and it could be the first trip of many for the family – who have four other children – as Shannon’s condition is assessed and treated in the future.

The Proctors have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to meet the various costs and have set an initial target of €1,500.

To support the campaign go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/baby-shannon-proctor