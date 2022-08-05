Investigation under way after siblings drown off Ballybunion Beach

By Michelle Devane, PA

Post-mortem examinations are due to get under way after a brother and sister are suspected to have drowned off Ballybunion Beach, Co Kerry.

Emergency services were called to the beach on Thursday evening after they were alerted that a person had got into difficulty in the water.

It is understood the alarm was raised by a teenage relative.

Gardaí confirmed a man (50) and a woman (62) were pronounced dead at the scene after they were recovered from the water. They were brother and sister.

The man had an address in Co Roscommon, while the woman had an address in Malmo, Sweden.

Their bodies were removed from the scene by ambulance and taken to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

The Irish Coast Guard, Ballybunion Community Rescue Boat Ireland and Kilrush RNLI were involved in the operation.

In a statement the Irish Coast Guard said Valentia Coast Guard received a report shortly after 5pm that a person was in difficulty in Ballybunion.

“A full scale search and rescue operation was mounted with Shannon-based Coast Guard Helicopter R115, Ballybunion Community Rescue Boat Ireland and Kilrush RNLI all being tasked to scene,” the statement read.

“Shortly afterwards, a second person was recovered from the water by Ballybunion Community Rescue Boat Ireland.

“The man and woman were pronounced dead on scene. The search was stood down following confirmation that no other persons were missing.

“The Coast Guard express sympathy to the family of the two casualties.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley said the community had been left in shock after the “horrible tragedy”.

The councillor, who lives near Ballybunion beach, told PA: “There was a lot of people on the beach at the time, maybe 600 people or 700 people.

“I met a lot of people on the clifftop and when they realised what was happening men, women and children were leaving in their droves and they were in a terrible distressed state.

“An hour and a half before, when I passed, people were happy, building sandcastles and generally having fun on the beach.

“Two deaths in the space of a couple of minutes on the water. It’s terrible – a terrible tragedy. People are shocked beyond belief.”

Mr Beasley offered his deepest condolences to the family affected.