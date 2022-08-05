Lidl staff offered choice to continue working beyond retirement age

  • Home >
Friday, August 05, 2022

Staff at Lidl Ireland are being offered the choice to continue working beyond retirement age as the company ditches mandatory retirement at 65.

It comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin, announced major changes to the state pension system are on the way, which would allow employees more flexibility with regards to retirement and incentivise workers to continue to work until seventy.

Chief People Officer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, Maeve McCleane told newstalks employees have already expressed interest in the initiative.

“We probably have about 40 at this stage who will be affected directly at this point in time with that decision either imminent or happening in time. It will allow them to make choices for their future.”

 

