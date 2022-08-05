Man followed former partner around Carlow town, court hears

A man followed his former partner around Carlow town putting her in fear and breaching a safety order, a court was told.

The man aged in his 20s pleaded guilty to contravening a safety order on 23 May last at Wednesday’s sitting Carlow District Court.

The case was heard in camera so the identity of the accused cannot be reported.

Inspector David Buckley outlined the injured party was driving in Carlow town shortly before 1am with the defendant following her around the town.

“She drove down Tullow Street with him driving two cars behind,” said Inspector Roberts. “She stopped at a traffic lights on Dublin Steet at a red light. He pulled up on her right and just stared at her.”

The court was told the woman was frightened by this and she attended Carlow Garda Station to make a complaint. The defendant was arrested later that day. The man had four previous conviction including assault causing harm.

The injured party was present in court and Judge Cephas Power invited her to give a victim impact statement if she wished.

The woman chose to do so taking the witness stand.

“He is constantly following me; this isn’t the first breach of the order,” she said. “It affects my kids; I cannot live a normal life.”

The court was told the defendant faced another charge of breaching the safety order on 14 July last when he spat at the injured party.

The woman added her tyres had also been slashed the night beforehand.

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell stressed his client was in garda custody at the time.

Judge Power queried when exactly the defendant went into custody and was told it was sometime on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Farrell described his client as “extremely pro-social”. Mr Farrell said there was an agreement to bail under strict conditions with a probation report previously been requested.

These bail conditions include the defendant have no contact with the injured party including on social media and reside at a particular address.

A third party was to be present at the handover of children.

Judge Power warned the defendant that if he even found himself accidentally running into the injured party he must remove himself from the area.

The case was to be adjourned until 9 September for the probation report.