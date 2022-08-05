Substanial family residence near Bagenalstown

DNG McCormack present to the market substantial and unique family residence, nestled away in beautiful private landscaped gardens at the Orchard, Garryhill, Bagenalstown.

Amongst the myriad of quality fixtures throughout this beautifully presented 4 bedroom home are extensive solid fitted kitchen with polished granite worktops with an upstand and stand alone island, a solid fuel stove in the sitting room and 4 large double bedrooms (master en-suite) Externally, the privacy of the site is protected by mature hedging and trees, the exterior is exceptionally well maintained and comprises of a tarmaced driveway leading to a large block built garage with all services. The view from the decking area is simply sensational.

The Orchard has the benefit of an idyllic setting, on a quiet country road, only c. 10km from the main N80 leading to the M9 motor way and Carlow Town, and close to the villages of Myshall, Ballon, and towns of Tullow and Bunclody. Asking Price: €375,000. More information here.