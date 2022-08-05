Tullow man called garda a paedophile

A TULLOW man who was described as an “upstanding member of the community” called a garda a paedophile and threatened to fight him, a court was told.

The 34-year-old man was given a two-month suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to threatening/abusive/insulting behaviour at Flynn’s Garage, Dublin Road, Tullow on 24 August 2021.

Court presenter Sergeant Hud Kelly said an on-duty garda had entered Flynn’s garage to get some lunch on the day in question.

“He saw (the defendant) not wearing a face mask, he was the only person in the shop not doing so,” said Sgt Kelly.

The garda asked the defendant why he wasn’t wearing one. The court was told the defendant said he did not need one.

Sgt Kelly added: “He then said ‘I am wearing a mask, can you not see it’?”

The court was told that the defendant then called the garda a paedophile and “would fight him if he took his uniform off”.

Sgt Kelly said the defendant was “shouting and roaring” in front of members of the public.

The defendant had 13 previous convictions.

Judge Cephas Power asked was the county in lockdown at the time, but was told this was not the case.

Defending solicitor Chris Hogan said his client apologised for his behaviour and accepted he should not have acted in such a way.

“He was in a bad place at the time. He did not mean insult. He had other matters in the jurisdiction going on,” he said.

The defendant was described as an “upstanding member of the community” who had raised thousands of euros for floodlights and other good causes.

Judge Power said he had considered a custodial sentence appropriate, but after hearing about his charitable works opted to impose a two-month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Full details in this week’s paper