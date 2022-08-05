Unique residence up for sale in east Carlow

REA Sothern are bringing to the market this unique property at Sherwood Heights, Kildavin Bunclody. Approached by a tree lined private avenue opening up into a beautifully manicured matured garden leading up to this residence boasts a pillared entrance and balcony.

Upon entrance, you are greeted with a double height entrance hall with a most impressive feature chandelier and decorative cornice.

The accommodation comprises 2 reception rooms, kitchen/diner, 5 bedrooms (three of which are ensuite), master bathroom, gym, home office and no less than 3 adjoining garages.

There is access to two rooftop terraces at either side of the property where you may soak up the surrounding countryside.

The property is located on a generous c.7acre site close to the village of Ballon which is approximately 20 minutes from Carlow Town and around an hour from Newlands Cross.

Local amenities include the stunning Altamont Gardens and Huntington Castle. Mount Wolseley and Bunclody golf clubs are located about 10 minutes away.

Walkways and paragliding are on offer in nearby Mount Leinster Hills.

Due to the layout of this property this property would be ideal for those who are still working from home or even a blended work situation where commuting is a viable option. Asking price: €695,000. More information here.