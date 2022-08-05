What’s planned for your area?

Friday, August 05, 2022

 

CARLOW County Council received three planning applications between 29 July and 5 August.

Bagenalstown: Christopher Johnson wishes to partially construct a detached domestic shed to the rear of existing dwelling; permission is sought to complete same at Kildrenagh, Bagenalstown.

Graiguecullen: Campus Oil Limited wishes to develop and construct a new forecourt fuel area with two pump dispensers and relocate the office and staff portacabin building at construction at Campus Oil Service Station, Maryborough Street, Graiguecullen.

Hacketstown: Wayne Doyle wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling and domestic garage at Vermount, Hacketstow

