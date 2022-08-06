Broadcaster Johnny Barry passes away

Johnny Barry (19 Stephen Street, Kilkenny)

On 5 August 2022, peacefully, at his home, Johnny, predeceased by his mother Eileen and brother Michael, sadly missed by his sister May (McEnroe), brother Kevin, sister-in-law Suchada, nephews Laurence, Michael and Kevin, nieces Lorna and Linda, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours, his listenership and a wide circle of friends.

May Johnny Rest in Peace

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home (R95 XE00) on Monday (8th August) from 4pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran’s Cemetery. House private, please.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/webcam/