Marie McHugh (née Nicholson)

Tullow, Carlow

The death has occurred in London on Tuesday, August 2nd 2022 of Marie McHugh (nee Nicholson) DOB 29.8.1943 of New Chapel Lane, Tullow, Co. Carlow following a short illness. Loving mother to Louise and son-in-law Keith. Sister to Patsy, Lily, Olive, Goretti, Joe & Michael. Predeceased by her husband Sean, daughter Wendy, sisters Rita and Kathleen and Brother Billy.

Funeral arrangements to follow at a later date in London.