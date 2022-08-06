  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Engagement and wedding rings stolen in Bagenalstown burglary

Engagement and wedding rings stolen in Bagenalstown burglary

Saturday, August 06, 2022

 

GARDAÍ are investigating following a break-in at a house in Rathduff, Bagenalstown on Thursday 4 August.

The incident occurred between 8am and 3.30pm, when several jewellery items were stolen, including two gold wedding bands, a gold locket and chain and a gold engagement ring with three stones. Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who might be offered any of these items for sale or anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area on Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardaí in Bagenalstown.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Saturday, 06/08/22 - 2:17pm

Broadcaster Johnny Barry passes away

Saturday, 06/08/22 - 2:11pm

Charming Castledermot property up for auction

Friday, 05/08/22 - 4:57pm