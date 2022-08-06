Engagement and wedding rings stolen in Bagenalstown burglary

GARDAÍ are investigating following a break-in at a house in Rathduff, Bagenalstown on Thursday 4 August.

The incident occurred between 8am and 3.30pm, when several jewellery items were stolen, including two gold wedding bands, a gold locket and chain and a gold engagement ring with three stones. Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who might be offered any of these items for sale or anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area on Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardaí in Bagenalstown.