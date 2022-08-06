Good weather set to return with temperatures in mid-20s

Saturday, August 06, 2022

The weather looks set to improve next week as a spell of high pressure will bring “mostly dry and settled weather” according to Met Éireann.

While this weekend will remain mostly dry in parts, cloud will cover much of the country, limiting highest temperatures to between 16-20 degrees on Saturday and 18-22 degrees on Sunday.

Patchy rain is also expected tomorrow, particularly in Ulster, while scattered light showers may disrupt sunny spells in other parts of the country.

Shaking off the weekend rain, Monday will clear up ahead of a mostly dry day on Tuesday with “long spells of sunshine and just the small chance of a few light showers in Connacht and Ulster,” Met Éireann predict.

Highest temperatures will creep up to between 21-24 degrees during the day, accompanied by cool dry nights.

Wednesday is expected to best of the week, with highs of 22-26 degrees, with the forecaster predicting there will be little change on Thursday as “warm sunshine and scattered cloud” passes over the country.

