Baby Freya’s journey raises over €16,000 for three hospitals

By Elizabeth Lee

A MARATHON cycle from St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin to University Hospital Waterford over two days raised more than €16,000, which will benefit mothers and premature babies for generations.

Members of the Butler and Murphy families, along with their friends and supporters, organised the epic fundraising cycle ‘Dublin to the Déise: Our journey for Freya’, which took place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Charlene and Pádraig Murphy from Tullow organised the massively successful fundraiser as a way of thanking three hospitals that were vital in saving the lives of their baby Freya, who was delivered eight weeks premature, and also Charlene, who feel seriously ill just 17 hours after the baby was born.

Charlene was rushed to the ICU first in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and then transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, while baby Freya was 160km away in Waterford Regional Hospital’s special care baby unit (SCBU).

Charlene, thanks to the diligence, expertise and care of the doctors and nurses in both hospitals, including her own doctor, Dr Veni, gradually recovered from the illness that at one stage saw her going into organ failure. Meanwhile in Waterford SCBU, baby Freya began to grow and flourish from the tiny 3lbs 12ozs she was when she was born. It meant that for three weeks Pádraig had to travel 160km from Dublin to Waterford, where the baby was being cared for until Charlene eventually began to recover from the mystery illness.

“I spent 21 days apart from my newborn daughter, which no parent should ever have to endure, but the lengths the staff in all hospitals went to in order to give us any form of contact were truly amazing,” said Charlene. “Freya remained in the amazing care of Waterford SCBU until 10 March 2022, when we finally got to bring her big sister Kayla down to meet her little sister and all four of us travelled home together.”

Charlene and Pádraig wanted to give something back to the hospitals as a token of their deep gratitude, so they came up with the idea of cycling the 160km commute between St Vincent’s in Dublin and University Hospital Waterford over two days in two separate legs.

Pádraig and his family and friends cycled from Dublin to Tullow on the Sunday of the bank holiday weekend and set off for the second leg to Waterford on Monday from O’Toole’s garage in Tullow. Also on Monday, Charlene and her crew of sisters and friends cycled from Thomastown to Waterford, where they met up with the other team and both groups cycled to the hospital together. “It was really tough, but we loved it. It was tougher than I thought it would be, but we all kept going. It was so surreal and so emotional arriving at Waterford hospital because the nurses were waiting there with the baby for us,” said an emotional Charlene.

Some €14,500 was raised by the Murphy family and this money will be used to buy equipment for the baby ICU wards in Waterford and Kilkenny, including rocking chairs for nursing mothers and exercise bikes for St Vincent’s. The family are hugely grateful to everyone who took part, donated or helped out in any way, including O’Toole’s garage, which supplied refreshments, and John Colgan from the Tara Arms, who provided music and food when they all returned home to Tullow.

What exactly happened to Charlene medically isn’t yet known and there are talks of a case study being carried out. Today, both mother and baby are thriving after their double miracle.

“Freya is thriving, thank goodness! She’s absolutely flying. It’s great knowing that everything is okay now,” said Charlene. She and Pádraig were completely overwhelmed by the love and support they received from their community, through the illness and now through the fundraising cycle.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” she added.

www.gofundme.com/dublin-to-the-deise.