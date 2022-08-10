Bumper crowd had a ball at first Tinahely Show in three years

THE return of Tinahely Agricultural Show was a resounding success, with people enjoying an array of attractions and entertainment. It was the first show since the pandemic and the enthusiasm for the event was clear from early morning. From 9am, people were exploring the show field.

“People were so delighted to be able to go out, get there early and enjoy the day,” said Joyce Kearney of the Tinahely Show. “It really went well, we had a huge crowd. All the events in the show field were well supported.”

There were simply too many attractions to list with the local and national livestock competitions taking place, while the tractor pull drew a big crowd along with the pony club games and show jumping. The dog show and dog agility display also proved very popular.

“Every second person seemed to bring a dog,” joked Joyce.

There were more than 400 trade stands, while the Best of Wicklow Tent showcased the finest local produce, while the craft tent featured a wonderful display of local handiwork.

The was the odd bit of rain during the show, but visitors kept arriving and people dressed for the occasion.

During the day, more than 300 volunteers helped out in countless roles.

“It takes so many people to put a show together and we are so grateful to everyone who supported in any shape. Everyone had a part to play,” she said.