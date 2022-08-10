Company in Kernanstown has invested €2.5m in its core business

Right to left: Ger Roache (MTS), Brendan Freeman (MTS), Vincent Anderson (Managing Director MTS), Elsa Fitzpatrick (MTS), Joyce McAssey (MTS), Eoin Fitzpatrick (MTS), Minister Robert Troy TD, John Paul Phelan TD, Mike Lyons (SES Water), Jennifer Murnane O’Connor TD, Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue (Cathaoirleach Carlow County Council), Fintan Phelan, (Mayor Carlow town). Photo: Michael O’Rourke.

By Elizabeth Lee

A CARLOW-BASED company has announced the creation of 45 new jobs and the investment of €2.5 million. Material Testing Services, MTS, which specialises in testing materials for the construction industry, is based in Kernanstown.

With an investment of €2.5 million, it plans to increase its testing capacity and add specialised testing services in the next two to three years, creating 45 new jobs.

The new positions will all be Carlow-based and will be comprised of laboratory technicians, administration, management, field technicians, sales and marketing roles.

“The criteria for construction materials testing in Ireland is adapting to current environments,” said Vincent Anderson, managing director at MTS. “Stricter enforcement, evolving standards and practices are driving technical advancements in the testing sector. MTS is well positioned to develop and expand on a number of these opportunities.”

MTS has operated in Kernanstown since 1993. Mr Anderson is a graduate of IT Carlow and originally worked with MTS when he was still a student. Now, he’s returned after 20 years where he’ll oversee the expansion of the company and the creation of 45 new jobs.

He paid tribute to the staff at the laboratory in Kernanstown and thanked them for their commitment to the company.

“I would like to acknowledge the commitment demonstrated by the existing workforce at MTS over many years. This characteristic will be integral to MTS’s expansion plans. I would also like to acknowledge the support of Carlow Local Enterprise Office. We are very proud to be based in Carlow and would encourage potentially skilled employees to consider relocating to the town as it offers a fantastic quality of life.”

The 45 new jobs and business investment was announced by minister Robert Troy, who visited the company premises in Carlow this (Tuesday) morning.

“As key stakeholders in the construction sector, the news of their significant investment in the business is very welcome. This is not only a significant boost for the company, it is a significant endorsement of Carlow and the wider southeast as a place for businesses to establish and succeed,” said that minister.

Welcoming the news, Carlow County Council chief executive Kathleen Holohan said: “As a local authority we welcome this investment and look forward to working with and supporting the company in their development journey via our Local Enterprise Office in partnership with Enterprise Ireland.”