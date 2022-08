This extended four bedroomed detached bungalow on 0.5 acre site is up for sale at Grangeford, Bennekerry. A good size with enclosed mature gardens, this house has been well maintained and would make a nice family home.

Features include timber ceilings and ornate fireplace in the main living room along with a solid fuel stove in the kitchen. Offers invited in the region of €295,000.

More information here.