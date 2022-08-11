Brian McFadden suffers severe allergic reaction to bee sting

James Cox

Brian McFadden shocked fans as he revealed a severe allergic reaction he suffered after a bee sting.

The former Westlife star revealed the allergic reaction, which resulted in swelling on his face, on Instagram.

He captioned the video:”Stung by a bee and got an allergic reaction!! Owning that look! Free Botox and fillers!!!!!”.

He later shared more pictures of his face as the swelling started to recede.

He wrote: “The time line of the sting to reaction. Still goin.”

His daughters Molly and Lily made sure to take the opportunity to slag their dad after the incident.

Molly joked he must have “really pissed off” his plastic surgeon.

“What have I told you about getting lip fillers off of Amazon???!!,” Lily said.