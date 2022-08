A man aged in his 40s tragically drowned in the River Barrow, Carlow town last night.

The man understood to be from the south Kildare area got into difficulty at around 9.20pm on the water near Carlow Town Park.

Despite efforts to rescue the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí were in attendance almost immediately while paramedics and Carlow County Fire & Rescue Service’s water rescue also attended.

A garda spokesperson described the incident as a “tragic accident”.