Temperature reaches over 30 degrees as heatwave set to continue

Kenneth Fox

Temperatures reached over 30 degrees today as Oak Park in Carlow recorded 30.4 degrees.

Met Éireann said tonight will be mild with temperatures generally not falling below 10 to 15 degrees, and staying above 16 or 17 degrees in parts of Leinster and Munster.

Friday will be a hot and sunny day with highest temperatures generally between 25 to 30 degrees, possibly reaching the low 30s in a few inland spots of Leinster or Munster.

Not as warm near coasts, with sea breezes developing in the afternoon. Winds will be light elsewhere. A chance of fog lingering in some coastal areas also.

They said it will remain hot into the weekend with temperatures returning closer to average on Monday. Heavy showers are possible on Sunday, and they are also likely in the early days of next week.

Friday will be dry and clear but staying rather warm in some parts overnight with lowest temperatures ranging 13 to 17 degrees. Patches of mist or fog will form in light breezes.

It will be hot, dry and sunny again, with a light northeast breeze on Saturday.

Highest temperatures of 26 to 30 degrees, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in a few inland spots. Slight chance of an isolated shower developing too.

Sunday is expected to start dry and sunny however cloud may build in some areas during the day, bringing possible heavy showers or thundery downpours to parts.

Very warm with light winds, highs in the mid to high 20s. Sunday night will be rather warm and muggy with possible showers.

Monday is forecast to be a cloudier day with heavy scattered showers likely and possible thunder, although some places will be dry.

Light to moderate northwest winds. Not as warm, with current indications showing highest temperatures to be in the low 20s.