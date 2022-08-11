Temperatures could reach 31 degrees today amid heatwave

James Cox

Parts of the country could see temperatures of 31 degrees today, as Ireland experiences what is likely to be the final heatwave of the summer.

Conditions are considered to be a heatwave here if five or more consecutive days of 25 degree heat are observed.

Wednesday saw the highest temperature for August in almost 20 years recorded.

A value of 29.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Met Éireann’s Oak Park weather station at 3pm on Wednesday, the highest since the 30.3 degrees maximum at Balderrig, Co Mayo on August 8th, 2003.

The highest-ever temperature recorded in Ireland in August was 31.5 degrees at Oak Park on August 2nd, 1995.

Nighttime temperatures are unlikely to fall below 16 degrees, the public is being encouraged to check on vulnerable neighbours to ensure they are coping well with the heat.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather offered some tips on relishing the sunny spells safely.

He told Newstalk: “I think the main message really is just put on the sunscreen, don’t forget to hydrate. If you’re near water or around water don’t forget the life jackets, but try and enjoy it because this could be the last fine spell we see before summer ends.”

Orange fire warning

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture has issued an orange fire warning, as temperatures are set to rise up to 31 degrees over the next few days.

Those who are planning on having barbecues have been urged to take great care, as the dry conditions can cause fires to spread rapidly.

We’re set for clear skies, so beach-goers are being encouraged to take care around the water.

Mr O’Reilly added: “Certainly most people will enjoy the hot weather, but it will get warmer at night and each night temperatures will not drop below 15 or 16 degrees, which can cause problems for the vulnerable who can’t cool.

“It may well cause discomfort for the vulnerable, and we have no cloud cover, so there is no shade, so again vulnerable people must make sure they can get some break from the heat if possible.”