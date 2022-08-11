  • Home >
Young artists from Rathoe art class impress Texaco judges

Thursday, August 11, 2022

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

 

FOUR young artists from the same art class were recently highly commended in the prestigious Texaco children’s art competition.

Sisters Kath and Ruth Campion, along with Aoibhinn O’Loughlin and Isobel Webb, are all students in the Creative Processes art class based in Kilcoole, Rathoe. The classes are run by Isobel’s mother Simone Webb and they specialise in dry needle felting, which is like painting with wool using a needle in place of a brush and the four young artists clearly made an impression on the Texaco judges with their talent.

To see how the pieces of art were made, go to the Creative Processes Instagram account and discover how it’s all done.

Winter window by Aoibhinn O’Loughlin

 

Me and my shadow by Ruth Campion

 

Colour me beautiful by Isobel Webb

 

Kath Campion with her art work, Grandad’s pride



