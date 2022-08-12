Carlow is hot, hot, hot as residents are asked to conserve water use

The weather station in Oak Park, Carlow, recorded temperature of 30.5 degrees yesterday, Thursday, making Carlow the hottest place in Ireland

By Elizabeth Lee

IRELAND this week is hot, hot, hot, and Co Carlow is the hottest place of all! Met Eireann’s temperature figures recorded at Oak Park weather station in Carlow soared to searing 30.5 degrees yesterday, Thursday and on Wednesday, the temperature dial hit 29.2 degrees.

Amid the soaring temperatures, Irish Water is reminding the public in Carlow to be mindful of their water usage in the coming weeks as some supplies are experiencing increased demand in the spell of warm weather.

Engineers with Irish Water are particularly concerned with water supply in Ballon, Fenagh, Myshall, Kildavin and Clonegal. They are also concerned about Graignamanagh, Castlecomer, Gowran and Paulstown.

Irish Water is asking residents across Co Carlow to take some simple steps to conserve water to ensure supplies are healthy into late summer and autumn.

“We would like to thank the public for their support in conserving water, particularly during the hot weather in mid-July,” said James O’Toole from Irish Water. “As the temperatures begin to soar again, we are appealing to the public in Carlow to be mindful of how they use their water at home, as we have had a very dry period recently and the increased demand does take its toll on our water supplies.

“As the busy summer holiday period continues, many people will be outdoors a lot more, watering their garden or washing cars. We are just asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that we have enough for everyone to use during the daytime and that the businesses can function to their optimal.”

“There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie, however, the most effective tips would be to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed, minimise the use of paddling pools, reuse household water for the garden and take shorter showers.

Safeguarding the supply of water is essential when hand washing and hygiene is of critical importance. We are calling on everyone to play their part,” said Mr O’Toole.